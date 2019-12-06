A former deputy with the State Fire Marshal's Office is facing several charges, including animal cruelty, following the death of a K-9.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says 28-year-old Robert Fain of Haughton, Louisiana was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.
Officials say Fain was a corporal working in the Shreveport area.
The investigation began in October following the death of his K-9, Maily. A necropsy report indicated Maily died of "neglectful malnourishment," authorities said.
Officials say a review of Fain's K-9 activity showed he claimed fraudulent hours and expenses related to working with the dog.
However, a separate investigation was already underway at the time of Maily's death.
A supervisor says regular review of Fain’s fire investigation case files revealed inconsistencies. Fain had allegedly taken steps to cover up incomplete investigative work on one of his fire cases which included fabricating reports involving K-9 Maily, officials said.
"As a dog owner and former K-9 handler myself, these findings make me sick," said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.
"We consider all of our K-9 officers part of our law enforcement family and treatment of these animals as anything less is unacceptable. Outright neglect and abuse like this will not be tolerated or excused. These actions alleged against Robert Fain are the actions of one individual and are not reflective of the dedication our handlers have to their K-9 partners nor of our agency’s commitment to public safety and abating arson."
Fain faces one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and malfeasance in office as well as six counts of first-degree injuring public records and four counts of theft and payroll fraud.
He resigned upon his arrest.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says they are now taking steps to review its K-9 program