A man who drove his fiancée to the hospital before telling police she accidentally shot herself is now accused of her murder, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said officers were called to the hospital shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and spoke with Gerald Smith, 31, who told them his fiancée, 41-year-old Cathy Watson, was "handling a firearm" when it went off, striking her.
She later died at the hospital.
Following an investigation that included autopsy results provided by the East Baton Rouge coroner's office, detectives determined that Watson did not shoot herself, Coppola said.
Although Smith maintained his innocence, police booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and second-degree battery.
Coppola said police have not yet determined a motive.