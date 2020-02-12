A fire erupted inside the massive ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge before midnight Wednesday, lighting up the sky and casting an orange glow visible from miles away but causing no injuries, according to initial reports from first responders and company representatives.

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said at a news conference around 1 a.m. that no explosion had occurred and no one was injured.

Denny Butler of Zachary, who was driving home from work on nearby Interstate 110, said "the whole sky lit up, bright enough to be daytime." But he kept driving toward the plant, hoping his friends who work there were alright. He figured that "if Exxon really blows up, we're all gonna be dead anyway."

An ExxonMobil spokeswoman said the fire was isolated to the area where it began.

"ExxonMobil volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. There are no injuries," spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said in a statement. "Our focus is on extinguishing the fire as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused."

Company representatives at the scene said Exxon will begin investigating the cause of the fire as soon as it is completely extinguished, but didn't provide a timeline for when that might happen. They said additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Media representatives gathered at the entrance of the plant early Wednesday, in a spot where flames weren't directly visible but flickering orange smoke reflected against overcast skies. The air there bore no particular odor.

Officials declined to speculate about what could have caused the fire.

Monte said there was no impact beyond ExxonMobil's property line. He said the company's volunteer firefighters, who are Exxon employees, are handling the firefighting efforts and hadn't requested assistance putting out the blaze.

However, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Police Department's hazardous materials team are monitoring air quality readings in the area and as of early Wednesday reported that all were below detection limits, officials said.

A representative from the state Department of Environmental Quality was also on scene.

ExxonMobil tweeted around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday that fire crews had contained the blaze "to the area where it occurred."

"We are monitoring air quality at the fence line," the tweet said.

The Exxon refinery, a longtime staple of the Baton Rouge community, was rocked with a series of explosions during a significant cold snap Dec. 31, 1989, that killed one person. Those blasts could be felt miles away.

Many reported hearing an explosion as the early Wednesday fire erupted, though officials disputed that characterization of the incident.

