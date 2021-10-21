A Walker man was arrested Tuesday on sex crime charges involving a juvenile, police say.
In a Facebook post, Walker police said Bryon Thomas Pace, 20, was arrested on charged of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, oral sexual battery of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Additional details are limited due to the victim's age, according to the post.
Police Chief David Addison gave thanks to the Louisiana Attorney General for assistance with the investigation.
Pace was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond of $300,000.
Chief Addison said the investigation in ongoing and additional charges are possible.