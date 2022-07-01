The kangaroo that roamed the streets of the Zachary area on Wednesday has a week to bounce, according to East Baton Rouge Animal Control.
Photos and videos of a kangaroo hopping alongside the road circulated on Facebook Wednesday. Zachary Police and EBR Animal Control responded to calls about the animal, but didn’t find it.
According to a Facebook post, it was lured with peanut butter by a couple in the area on Wednesday. It was returned to its owners that evening.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, animals that aren’t native to the United States are exotic pets, and aren’t legal to keep as pets, said Daniel Piatkiewicz, director of East Baton Rouge Animal Control. If the owners of the kangaroo do not rehome the kangaroo in one week, they will be fined.
Piatkiewicz said they located the owner of the kangaroo near where the animal was spotted on Wednesday. Because the animal isn’t a danger to anyone, he said they’re going to allow the owners to find a new home for the kangaroo themselves — just one outside the parish.
"They can give it back to where they got it from, or something along those lines," Piatkiewicz said. "It’s less stress for the animal."
Piatkiewicz said this is the first kangaroo case he’s handled in 17 years in animal control.
“I was hoping to make it to 30 years without a kangaroo,” he said.
WBRZ reported Friday morning that the kangaroo escaped from a nearby non-profit that releases wild birds to their natural habitats, where a macaw opened a door to let the kangaroo escape, but the nonprofit's owners did not respond to requests for comment.