A St. Amant man was arrested after state police said he had multiple sexual encounters with a juvenile.
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip in October of last year that there was possible human trafficking activity at the Oyo Hotel in Port Allen, according to booking documents. Authorities saw two people who matched a description provided in the tip as they were leaving the hotel in a car.
The driver, later identified as Allen Scott, 36, didn’t halt when he reached a stop sign before turning on to LA 415. When deputies conducted the traffic stop, they noticed a juvenile passenger “with what appeared to be a scared look on her face,” documents say. She was asked if she was all right, to which the girl shook her head no.
She told the deputy she was staying at the hotel with Scott, and deputies became concerned the two were in a sexual relationship after they confirmed she was not related to him.
Scott later told authorities he had four sexual encounters with the girl and that he was aware it was wrong “but could not help himself because he and his wife were discussing divorce.”
While Scott was initially booked in WBRSO Jail, detectives later determined Scott had multiple sexual encounters with the girl in other parishes across the state, documents say. State Police were contacted to assist in the investigation.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.