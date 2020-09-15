Three people are facing charges after an alleged drug deal in a Baker park that devolved into a shootout Monday afternoon, leaving four people, including a child, hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said two suspects have already been booked into jail and one remains at large. He said more arrests are possible.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday in a park on Burgess Avenue, a quiet residential street off La. 19. The injured were all brought to the hospital in private vehicles.

One of the people injured in gunfire, Kelvin Robinson, was booked into jail after being released from the hospital. He faces counts of illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of controlled dangerous substances with a weapon, according to police.

The second arrest was of a juvenile suspect who was booked on six counts of attempted murder.

Police are now searching for the third suspect. Dunn identified him as Reginald Elroy Thomas Jr., 19, who was unarmed but is accused of starting the altercation when he refused to hold up his end of the bargain.

"That's when the guns were drawn," Dunn said.

He said Thomas and three other people met up with Robinson, who drove to the park with three children and two women in his car. One of the women and a child were injured in the ensuing gunfire.

News of that shooting came less than two hours before a double shooting in Baton Rouge's Istrouma neighborhood that left a teenager dead and another person in critical condition. Gun violence across the parish has ticked up over the past several months.