Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Justin Couvillion, 30, 12515 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of heroin.
- Francis de la Cruz, 24, 7158 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and following too close.
- Darren Harrell, 57, 9455 Deer Trail Ave., Zachary, second-offense DWI, resisting an officer, obstruction of a public passage, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Freddie Stevenson, 42, 6223 Callahan St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, driver's license suspended or revoked, and insurance required.
- George Walsh, 40, 2230 Kleinert Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, and obstruction of a public passage.