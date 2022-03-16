Police are searching for an infant, about eight months old, who was allegedly left alone near Hooper Road and Plank Road, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said.
Baton Rouge Police officers searched a field and wooded areas on foot, with a dog and with a helicopter. Ambulances, fire trucks and a coroner's van were on the scene.
Curt Monte, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman, said a woman showed up at the Harding Road station Tuesday night and was brought to the hosptital. When she was discharged Wednesday morning, she mentioned that she had abandoned the infant in the field, spurring the search effort, he said.
This is a developing story, check back later for more details.