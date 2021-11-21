A motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by a car in Donaldsonville on Saturday, Louisiana State Police said.
Police are trying to find the car's driver, who fled the scene.
Shortly after 5 p.m., 31-year-old Cameron James Thibodeaux of Pierre Part was driving south on La. 1 on a Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle, according to a news release. A car pulled out of a driveway right in front of Thibodeaux, who ran off the road and hit an embankment.
Police said Thibodeaux, who was wearing a helmet, was brought to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The car's driver briefly stopped before fleeing the scene, police said.
State Police believe the car is a green four-door sedan with what appears to be primer-type paint on the hood and trunk. They encourage anyone with information about the crash to contact Troop A at (225) 754-8500.