After a loaded 18 wheeler jammed into a home in Central early Sunday, firefighers had to rescue the trapped driver from "one of the most complicated vehicles crashes we've had in years," according to the Central Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to the 4900 block of Greenforest Drive at 3:25 a.m. to find the truck's cab completely buried inside the home, according to the department's post. It's unclear what caused the driver to leave the road.
The residents, two adults and a child, had escaped unharmed through a window, but the driver had minor injuries and was trapped.
First responders had to clear downed power lines and debris from the home in order to rescue the driver. They ultimately pushed through the bedroom walls and closets to reach the driver around 5:30 a.m. The driver was then transported to a hospital via ambulance.
The department released photos showing firefighters wading through piles of debris and items stacked up inside the home in order to reach the cab of the truck.
