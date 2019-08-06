A bystander buying his child a lunchbox at Walmart Tuesday morning was injured in a shooting after an altercation between two patrons broke out, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Gautreaux said it was never an active shooter situation, but that investigators believe two Walmart patrons got into an altercation in the store, both pulling guns out on each other. They believe only one fired his weapon, striking another patron who was waiting in the check-out line, and was not involved in the altercation.
The person who was injured is being treated at Baton Rouge General Medical Center and is currently in fair condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Katie Johnston. Gautreaux said he was hit multiple times by gunfire, but they believe his injures are not life-threatening.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's officials said about 2 p.m. Tuesday that information about the incident is still being gathering and vetted as they determine what happened in this incident, which brought out dozens of law enforcement and first responders to the Walmart on Burbank Drive.
Gautreaux said one of the men they believe was involved in the altercation has been apprehended by law enforcement, but the other alleged gunman remains at large.
“This was not an active shooter," Gautreaux said Tuesday. "Thank God this wasn’t anything near what happened in El Paso."
Emergency officials swarmed the scene Tuesday afternoon within minutes of the 11:45 a.m. call about shots fired at the Walmart on Burbank Drive, Gautreaux said. They quickly evacuated the store and secured the scene, but never found any indication it was an active shooter situation, he said.
However, Walmart employees were issued a 'Code Red' signal, which means an active shooter situation, after the call went out about the shots fired, said Walmart employee Porcha Videau. Videau and dozens of Walmart employees quickly evacuated the store and were gathered at a gas station across the street after the incident. She said they had recently gone over 'Code Red' preparations following a gunman's attack on an El Paso Walmart this past weekend that killed 22 and injured more than two dozen others.
Gautreaux said they believe the man they already apprehended did not fire his weapon in the altercation and that the man who did fire his weapon in the store is at large. Officials believe he is driving a light-colored sedan and wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Initially, there was little confirmation about what had happened in the store as law enforcement surrounded the scene.
"It's a big, active scene, but we haven't found any victims at the moment," said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said just after noon. He clarified that there was not an active shooter but officials were still trying to figure out what happened.
Gautreaux said the man who was injured in the shooting was transported in a private vehicle to the hospital after the shooting.
"You can never be too prepared, but today I was very pleased with the response," Gautreaux said.
Possibly the shooting suspect at Baton Rouge Walmart. Driving past Walmart on Burbank where police had a man on ground. Have no clue if person is suspect, but guns were drawn. Will update if possible pic.twitter.com/aW4fGDNX2B— Hoss Communications (@MikeHossComm) August 6, 2019