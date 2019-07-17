A Brusly man died in a crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday morning, when his vehicle went off the highway, striking an unoccupied, parked tractor, State Police said.
Gary Mercer Jr., 39, of Brusly, was traveling eastbound on I-12 in a 2017 Mustang, east of La. 59 near Mandeville, about 10 a.m. when his vehicle left the highway for unknown reasons, traveling onto the grassy shoulder and hitting the tractor, State Police said in a statement.
Although, he had his seat belt on, Mercer suffered fatal injuries in the crash, State Police said. Impairment isn't expected, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.