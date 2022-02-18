State Police arrested a driver on vehicular homicide after he allegedly caused a crash that killed a 73-year-old Ponchatoula man.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. on LA Hwy 22 west of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police Trooper William Huggins said.
An investigation showed Kane Burns, 24, of Ponchatoula was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler while William Deal, Jr., 73, was driving in the opposite direction in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma.
At some point, Burns crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck the Toyota head-on. Deal, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and later died at the hospital. A routine toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, though impairment was unknown.
Burns, who was properly restrained, received moderate injuries, Huggins said. As investigators suspected impairment on Burns' part, he was arrested on vehicular homicide, second-offense DWI and driving left of center.
Burns was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail. His toxicology sample will also be submitted for analysis, Huggins said. The incident remains under investigation.