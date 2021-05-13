Two men were arrested Thursday for selling fake license plates and Louisiana Motor Vehicle inspection stickers on Facebook Marketplace, State Police said.
Louvenia Allen, 30, of Baton Rouge, and Yakevia Hicks, 34, of New Orleans, were taken into custody Thursday, police said.
Authorities say they received numerous complaints about the pair, who allegedly ran their scheme on various social media sites under the screen names "Kellz Goated" and "Big Kellz."
Allen and Hicks were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, computer fraud and criminal conspiracy.
State Police said they don't know how many stickers the two sold. But drivers caught using them could be penalized with a traffic summons, they added.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police, who said they have no other information to give at this time.