A giant inflatable Santa Claus was stolen from in front of the law office of local attorney Gordon McKernan.
The 20-foot tall inflatable, located near I-10 in front of McKernan's Hilton Ave. office, was removed last Tuesday between 1:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., a McKernan spokesperson said.
McKernan is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the incident.
Overnight last Thursday, another Santa was stolen from the McKernan Gonzales office.
The Hilton Ave. office theft has been reported to police. Blurry security footage is available, some of which was briefly used in a video created by the firm publicizing the incident.
A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police confirmed a report had been filed.
BRPD urged anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.