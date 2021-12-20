Gordon McKernan - Santa
Provided photo

A giant inflatable Santa Claus was stolen from in front of the law office of local attorney Gordon McKernan.

The 20-foot tall inflatable, located near I-10 in front of McKernan's Hilton Ave. office, was removed last Tuesday between 1:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., a McKernan spokesperson said.

McKernan is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the incident. 

Overnight last Thursday, another Santa was stolen from the McKernan Gonzales office.

Gordon McKernan-Santa theft

The Hilton Ave. office theft has been reported to police. Blurry security footage is available, some of which was briefly used in a video created by the firm publicizing the incident

A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police confirmed a report had been filed. 

BRPD urged anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

