A Baton Rouge physical therapist on Tuesday was arrested for the third time after investigators filed additional sexual battery counts against him, further expanding accusations that he sexually battered women patients for years.

Philippe Veeters, a former co-owner and therapist at Dutch Physical Therapy whose physical therapy license is currently suspended, was booked Tuesday after two more women came forward with accounts of sexual battery.

In both February and March, Veeters was booked on other sexual battery allegations, after a total of seven women came forward with allegations that he touched them inappropriately during physical therapy appointments with him. Against physical therapy best practice, he treated all of the women alone in a room and would touch them without gloves, the arrest reports say.

The latest allegations mean nine women have credibly accused Veeters of inappropriate conduct, however officials have noted that others have come forward but their allegations may have fallen outside of the statue of limitations.

In the prior allegations, all seven women described how they sought treatment for back or upper body issues, yet in their appointments with Veeters, he would touch them in their vaginal area, according to his arrest warrants. And in every case, the women reported Veeters did not wear gloves when he directly touched their skin and there was no other medical professional in the room, all violations of physical therapy best practices.

Veeters, 54, of 19129 S. Augusta Drive, was booked Tuesday on a count of misdemeanor sexual battery and forcible sexual battery.