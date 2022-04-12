A 14-year-old former McKinley High School student was arrested after East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies say they caught him trying to sneak a loaded gun onto the campus in a book bag.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, school administrators got a tip that a former student was on campus. When staff went to search his bag, they say they found a loaded 9mm handgun.
The boy was booked into juvenile detention on one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and violation of a firearm-free zone.
Hicks urged anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents to contact school administrators or the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000. Students can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867, or text "CS225" plus their message to CRIMES (274637).