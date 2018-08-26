A man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after a domestic disturbance early Sunday in Gonzales, according to police.
Shortly after 3 a.m., Gonzales police responded to the Palms Apartments in reference to a domestic disturbance. Witnesses told police that Chris LeBlanc entered his ex-girlfriend's residence without her consent and physically removed her from the home. A struggle ensued and her shirt was torn, police said in a news release.
The woman later told police that after being forcibly removed from her residence, LeBlanc slapped her in the face twice and struck her in the head with a bottle.
The woman also said LeBlanc wanted to discuss their relationship, which had ended recently when he was arrested on simple robbery. The woman was also the victim in that incident, police said.
The woman said she believed LeBlanc was armed with a handgun, though she never saw a weapon.
LeBlanc threatened to kill the woman if she reported the incident to authorities, police said.
The woman and LeBlanc were in a relationship for 10 years until May 2018. Their children were present in the home when LeBlanc entered, police said.
LeBlanc was found after police received a tip that he was back at the woman’s apartment. He was taken into custody and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count each of second-degree kidnapping, unauthorized entry and simple assault and two counts of domestic abuse battery.