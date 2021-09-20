A 23-year-old man wanted in the shooting deaths of two family members on Friday turned himself in at the Pointe Coupee jail Monday and was booked on second-degree murder counts, officials said.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said that Morris Hollins of New Roads was the person of interest in the shootings that happened on Delta Place Road on Friday. After Hollins turned himself in at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center, he was questioned and booked, Thibodeaux said.
The detention center confirmed that Hollins was booked on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.