Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Mary Cabrera, 57, 8070 Ned Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and vehicular negligent injuring.
- Heriberto Hernandez, 48, 10615 Airline Highway, first-offense DWI, hit and run, careless driving, and driver's license not in possession.
- George Owens, 63, 6204 E. Myrtle Ave., Baker, first-offense DWI and following too close.