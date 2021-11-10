A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and has been arrested on a count of attempted second degree murder, documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say.
Deputies say 35-year-old Lucas Lambert stabbed the 42-year-old boyfriend several times during a fight; the victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man was in his apartment complex when he heard a car alarm go off, he told investigators. He went outside to investigate when he saw Lambert. He confronted Lambert and they got into a fistfight.
During the altercation, the victim was stabbed four times in the back and once in the abdomen, documents say. He said he was not armed with any weapons and did not realize he had been stabbed until he walked away.
Lambert had been following the couple on several occasions, the man told investigators. He had a spare key to his ex-girlfriends car, which he used to activate the alarm randomly.
The victim's injuries were life-threatening, but he is now in stable condition.