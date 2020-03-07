Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sam Boersma, 32, 605 SA Street, Duson, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Joshua Charles, 28, 311 Lee Street, New Iberia, first-offense DWI.
- Steven Easley, 35, 17340 General Forrest Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, negligent injuring and vehicle approaching or entering intersection.
- Jesse Farris, 33, 2100 Wellington Lane, Slidell, first-offense DWI, general speed law and improper lane usage.
- Melvin Jones, 36, 1131 N. Sabine Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway, reckless operation and driver's license required or expired.
- Justin Moker, 22, 13921 Oak Place Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and speeding.
- Albert Williams, 44, 12624 Britain Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, disobeying control device and other laws of the road.