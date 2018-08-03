Baton Rouge’s cops took on the King of Pop for their entry to the viral lip-sync challenges sweeping police departments across the country.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department pulled out their best moves — along with motorcycles, horses, police dogs and a helicopter — for a slickly produced rendition of Michael Jackson’s 1991 hit song “Black or White.”
“If you’re thinkin’ of being my brother, it don’t matter if you’re black or white,” Jackson sings in the tune. Black and white police horses, meanwhile, make several appearances in the slick video, as does a K-9 unit bounding through a training course.
The BRPD officers dance their way across the state Capitol steps and through weaving lines of police motorcycles. A pair of bicycle cops rode off holding hands and another officer dropped in on a helicopter to deliver a verse in the tune.
Chief Murphy Paul kicks off the video. Staffers from across the department — from patrol officers to office employees to 911 dispatchers — join in on the singing and dancing. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also makes a brief cameo.
It’s the latest entry in a nationwide police phenomenon of lip-synched videos. Cops from Slidell to Southern University have joined in. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office turned in a medley video of their own last month challenging Livingston Parish deputies to respond.
Both BRPD and EBRSO ended their videos with tributes to officers killed or seriously wounded in the line of duty over the past two years, including those in the July 17, 2016 ambush attack on officers in Baton Rouge.