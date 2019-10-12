A disabled elderly man died Saturday morning in a house fire in White Castle, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.
Charles Woods, 76, was unable to exit his Robinson Road home after a fire broke out shortly before 11:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Capt. Monty Migliacio said.
State Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue, whose agency is investigating the incident, said family members indicated the man was blind and unable to walk.
Two other adults and three children were able to escape unharmed, Rodrigue said.