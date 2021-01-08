As homicides in East Baton Rouge surpassed all previous records in 2020, neighborhoods across the parish became murder scenes and dozens of families were devastated with grief.

At least 114 people were killed in what law enforcement deemed intentional and unjustified violence, according to Advocate records.

