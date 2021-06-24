An FBI agent was arrested Thursday on several counts of sexually abusing children.
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville was involved in multiple criminal acts involving adults and children across the state since at least 2016, according to Louisiana State Police's Special Victims Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice, which began investigating the agent after fielding a complaint about him in February.
Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
He was also booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape, along with warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity and witness intimidation.
Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office at the time of the investigation, officials said.
LSP investigators ask that anyone with additional information about Harris or potential victims use their online reporting system.