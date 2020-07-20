Baton Rouge police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and a K-9 officer injured early Monday morning.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says police were searching for a wanted suspect around 1:35 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue when the shooting occurred.

The suspect police were searching for died at the scene, McKneely said. Their identity has not yet been released.

A BRPD K-9 officer was also injured during the incident, McKneely said.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.