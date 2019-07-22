Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Mark Ritchey, 27, 9585 Deer Path Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and seat belt violation.
- Constadine Springer, 50, 5721 Barrow Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to register vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked, drinking in a motor vehicle, falsified motor vehicle certificates, and license plate switched.