A person was fatally stabbed at a Valero gas station on Airline Highway early Monday morning, Baton Rouge police and emergency officials say.
Police and EMS responded around 12:15 a.m. Monday to 4887 Airline Highway, the Valero's address, where a male victim had been stabbed to death, BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said first responders found the victim dead when they arrived at the Valero station.
Coppola said the investigation is ongoing.
The gas station is at the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive.
This is a developing story and will be updated.