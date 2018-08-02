Webbie

Baton Rouge-based rapper Webbie, right, appears with Lil Boosie, at a news conference in New Orleans, Monday, March 10, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Baton Rouge-based rapper Webbie has worked out a plea deal for allegedly beating and choking his ex-girlfriend in July 2017, according to a TMZ report.

The report says Webbie plead guilty in an East Baton Rouge court Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and was sentenced to one year of probation. He'll also have to complete 20 hours of community service, anger management classes and pay his ex-girlfriend $5,000 in restitution and $500 in court fees.

Webbie was originally charged with second degree battery, false imprisonment and domestic abuse by strangulation. 

Read TMZ's full report here.

