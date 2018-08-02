Baton Rouge-based rapper Webbie has worked out a plea deal for allegedly beating and choking his ex-girlfriend in July 2017, according to a TMZ report.
The report says Webbie plead guilty in an East Baton Rouge court Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and was sentenced to one year of probation. He'll also have to complete 20 hours of community service, anger management classes and pay his ex-girlfriend $5,000 in restitution and $500 in court fees.
Webbie was originally charged with second degree battery, false imprisonment and domestic abuse by strangulation.
