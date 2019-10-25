The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has received a federal Fire Prevention and Safety Grant to support its smoke alarm inventory just as Louisiana residents are turning on their heat to battle an incoming cold front.
FEMA's award, totaling $55,000, will contribute to Operation Save-A-Life, which partners with local fire departments and districts to provide free smoke alarm installations, according to Fire Marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue.
Rodrigue said the grant will allow the Fire Marshal's office to increase its units by 5,000, just as cooler weather has begun to sweep through the state.
Though this year's current home fire fatality count is low compared to 2018, Rodrigue said cold weather is often associated with an uptick in residential fires.