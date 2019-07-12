A person has been found dead in the trunk of a car at North 20th Street and Adams Avenue in Baton Rouge, EMS spokesman Mike Chustz and Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said Friday.
The body was found around 3:50 p.m. Friday after emergency and police personnel received word about an individual in the trunk of a vehicle, Coppola said.
The coroner was contacted, Chustz said, and the subject was pronounced deceased.
Coppola said a death investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.