In East Baton Rouge Parish, 7 people have been killed so far in 2019.

Data through Feb. 20, 2019

The Advocate crime team tracks homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish, which includes the cities of Baton Rouge, Baker and Zachary, as well as the campuses of Southern University and LSU. The information is based on preliminary reports from law enforcement agencies of killings that are not ruled justified or accidental. All initial information may be incomplete and will be updated as it becomes available.

Homicide numbers by year

Map

This map shows the approximate location of all homicides reported in 2019 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

For the latest Baton Rouge crime news, click here.

+8 Despite dip in 2018, Baton Rouge's murder rate still high; How do officials plan to address issue? A reserve police officer dies after he's run over in a Walmart parking lot while approaching a suspect. An LSU basketball player is gunned dow…

Chronicling Baton Rouge's deadly toll of homicides in 2018 Jan. 1: Trenity Grimes, 29, was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in a neighborhood off College Drive less than two hours into …

+2 Woman killed by masked gunman in Sherwood Forest was dropping off friend after dinner A woman shot and killed in a Sherwood Forest neighborhood Tuesday evening was dropping off a friend after dinner when a masked gunman approach…