In East Baton Rouge Parish, 7 people have been killed so far in 2019.
Data through Feb. 20, 2019
The Advocate crime team tracks homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish, which includes the cities of Baton Rouge, Baker and Zachary, as well as the campuses of Southern University and LSU. The information is based on preliminary reports from law enforcement agencies of killings that are not ruled justified or accidental. All initial information may be incomplete and will be updated as it becomes available.
Homicide numbers by year
Map
This map shows the approximate location of all homicides reported in 2019 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
For the latest Baton Rouge crime news, click here.
A reserve police officer dies after he's run over in a Walmart parking lot while approaching a suspect. An LSU basketball player is gunned dow…
Jan. 1: Trenity Grimes, 29, was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in a neighborhood off College Drive less than two hours into …
A woman shot and killed in a Sherwood Forest neighborhood Tuesday evening was dropping off a friend after dinner when a masked gunman approach…
East Baton Rouge's first two homicides of 2019 occurred over the weekend as one person was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Bur…