A 27-year-old man died after a fatal three-car crash on Florida Boulevard early Saturday, BRPD says.
Cory Jackson, of Baton Rouge, succumbed to injuries at a local hospital hours later.
Police say the collision took place around 12:45 a.m. in the 8000 block of Florida Boulevard.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 2014 Mercedes GL550 was waiting behind a 2006 F-150 at a red traffic light where Florida and Wooddale boulevards intersect when Jackson approached from behind in a 2012 Nissan Altima.
Jackson — who police say likely wasn’t wearing a seatbelt — didn’t stop. His car smashed into the Mercedes, which in turn crashed into the F-150, according to BRPD.
Drivers of the Mercedes and Ford sustained minor injuries.
The investigation is still active.