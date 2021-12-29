When Thelma Harris bought a house in Brookstown over three decades ago, the area felt safe. Neighbors helped each other with yardwork while children played outside. Property values were good — many residents, including Harris, planned to eventually retire there.

All that has changed, she said Wednesday morning, commiserating with her longtime neighbor after two separate deadly shootings unfolded nearby just hours apart. The women pointed out fresh bullet holes in a house across the street; they spoke quietly about the victim, another longtime resident and homeowner.

Junies Jones, 74, died Tuesday after gunfire exploded into his living room around 11 p.m. Baton Rouge police said the shots were fired from outside the house on Heidel Avenue.

Several hours later, police again swarmed the neighborhood because another man died from gunshot wounds, this time on East Brookstown Drive. The victim was later identified as Muhammad Abdul Aziz, whose teenage son was arrested on negligent homicide.

Police released few details about that case on Wednesday. But a source with knowledge of the investigation said the 17-year-old heard a noise inside the house and opened fire, not realizing his dad was there. Officials did not release the son's name because he's a juvenile.

The fatal shootings added to an already unprecedented spike in Baton Rouge gun violence fueling a record-breaking parishwide murder rate. The Christmas holiday brought no respite from the violence, which began surging during the early months of the pandemic last year. One person was gunned down Christmas morning at a Sherwood Meadows apartment complex, and another man was killed the following day on McClelland Drive.

Brookstown residents said their neighborhood is no stranger to gun violence, but the recent deaths had them reeling. The two homicide scenes were less than a quarter mile apart, so close they almost overlapped.

'Sick of crime tape'

Jones, a retired mason, was lying on the couch when a bullet pierced his eye socket Tuesday night, Harris said. After hearing accounts of the shooting from his relatives, Harris said she keeps picturing the horrific scene. She gestured vaguely to her surroundings, recounting the frequent gun violence that interrupts her sleep.

"The Lord done took him from this and put him in Heaven, but it was a senseless death," she said. "People are out here shooting all the time. It's nothing new — this is ongoing."

Her neighbor, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said she has spent decades working multiple jobs, paying taxes and raising a child in Brookstown. She said she constantly fears for her life because gunfire is so frequent near her house.

"We don't deserve this," she said. "We are homeowners. We go to work every day. At my age, I'm supposed to be enjoying my retirement."

Above all, she wants more police in the neighborhood, beat cops who become familiar faces and invest in the community. She believes more police presence could have a real impact on preventing violence before tragedy strikes.

"All you hear is gunshots and you hit the floor. I'm just tired," she said. "I'm sick of crime tape."

Her adult son is moving away for graduate school next year. The woman said she hopes he never moves back to Louisiana, where she believes the American Dream is largely inaccessible for Black people.

Suddenly, she began sobbing and slumped over the trunk of a nearby car. Harris walked over and embraced her from behind, but offered no comforting words. What was there to say? They seemed to already understand each other perfectly.

Both said they would leave Brookstown tomorrow if they could afford to move. But falling property values keep them trapped in the houses that seemed like smart investments decades ago, when the neighborhood was thriving. Now, even spending money on property maintenance and home repairs seems futile, especially when the list of nearby blighted houses keeps growing.

The women remembered Jones as a good neighbor, a loving husband and grandfather, a hard-working mason. They pointed to the basketball hoop he installed for his grandchildren and the patio he constructed, brick by brick. The front steps received only minor damage from the deadly gunfire: a single chipped brick.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the Tuesday night shooting. They said detectives are still working to determine a motive.

'Like a rash'

Around the corner from where Jones was killed, the Wednesday morning shooting left family and neighbors in shock as police roped off the block of East Brookstown Drive between Heidel Avenue and Prescott Road.

Michael Blair, a neighbor, said he had known the victim for years. He said Aziz, 42, was a hard worker who owned a plumbing business and provided for his family. He had moved into the East Brookstown Drive house several years ago after inheriting the property from its previous owner, Blair said. The house sits on a substantial lot with a large backyard, including paddocks where Aziz kept his horse.

While gunfire is relatively common in the area, Blair said, the gunshots he heard Wednesday morning sounded loud but muffled, like they came from inside a nearby house. He said he never would have suspected violence from his next-door neighbors.

"We've had quite a few shootings around here lately. It's like a rash, spreading over the area," Blair said. "But this one's a complete mystery to me. I don't understand it."

Dozens of family members gathered outside the crime tape Wednesday morning, talking quietly among themselves. They declined to comment for a story, saying they were still trying to figure out for themselves what happened.