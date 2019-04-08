The man killed while riding his bicycle on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday has been identified as Martin Johnson, of Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office released Johnson's identity Monday morning. Johnson, 56, died from a traumatic brain injury from the bicycle accident, said Dr. Beau Clark, the coroner.

Johnson's home address was 9986 Greenwell Springs Road, about one block from where he was killed.

Baton Rouge police responded to the 10000 block of Greenwell Springs Road after reports of a body found in a ditch Friday afternoon, and the department's traffic homicide unit was called to the scene.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday that foul play is not suspected at this point.