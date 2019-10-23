One person has been pronounced dead in a shooting Wednesday morning on North 39th Street in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the victim had died on the scene.
The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of North 39th Street, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. The location is near the intersection of North 39th and Gus Young Avenue, not far from St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Police say the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.