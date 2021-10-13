A man was arrested Wednesday four months after fatally crashing into another driver, Baton Rouge police said.
According to an affidavit, police responded to calls for a crash in the 1900 block of Florida Boulevard on the evening of June 13.
Once they arrived, they determined Leroy Tyrone Fields, 41, of Baton Rouge, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala when he collided with a 2006 Honda Accord at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and 19th Street, striking the other car in its driver’s side door.
The driver of the Accord was declared dead at the scene, while a passenger was severely injured.
Detectives were later able to obtain a search warrant for the Impala’s event data recorder, which they then downloaded with a crash data retrieval tool.
The device showed Fields was traveling approximately 68 mph 4 seconds before the crash occurred in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.
Crash experts then reconstructed the incident and found the speed of Fields’ vehicle to be consistent with information recorded by his vehicle.
Fields faces one count each of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.