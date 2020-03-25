A Zachary man was arrested after he pushed a 60-year-old woman to the ground and choked her when she tried to intervene in an argument, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrived at a residence in the 23000 block of Edwards Road where they found a the woman with red marks on her neck and blood on her head, according to booking documents.
The woman said 24-year-old Robert Guerrero had been arguing with another woman when she stepped between them. She told deputies Guerrero then pushed her to the concrete, causing her to hit her head before he grabbed her by the neck and choked her, booking documents say.
While choking her, Guerrero said he would kill her, the woman said.
Guerrero was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on simple battery of a person with infirmities. He told deputies he did push the woman and put his hands around her neck, according to booking documents.