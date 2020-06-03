LSU Police estimate some 300 people streamed into the LSU quadrangle Wednesday evening to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The protesters gathered around 5:30 p.m., many carrying posters, most wearing black clothing. They congregated in the open space near Middleton Library, forming a circle so people could stand in the center and speak with a megaphone.
"We’re just here advocating for other black students, just trying to get our voices heard," said Cambryn Crier, lead organizer of the demonstration and president of the LSU Chapter of the NAACP. "We’re trying to get united tonight and stand for our fallen brothers and sisters."
Numerous black campus organizations and the Black Leadership Council on campus partnered to launch #BlackoutLSU, a campaign geared toward ending injustice and discrimination at the university. The organization was created in 2015 amid other incidents of police brutality that gained national attention.
A diverse group of students and graduate students flooded the quad, some representing campus organizations, others experiencing their first taste of social activism.
Administrators, board members, faculty and staff also joined in the event, including LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. Ernie Ballard, LSU spokesman, said the organizers went through the proper channels at the university and were approved to demonstrate.
"I’m a teacher," Galligan said. "The most important thing a teacher has to do is learn, so I can learn from their voice and I can learn from their experience. I am not a person of color; I need to listen so I can do better and all of us can do better."
The protest began with a prayer. Organizers also led the crowd in chanting "You matter," while calling out the names of George Floyd and Alton Sterling, among the black people who died at the hands of law enforcement in recent years.
Galligan was also invited to speak to those gathered.
"Black lives matter," he said. "That’s a true statement. It’s a humanitarian statement. I don’t think we’ve made the progress we need to make.”
For the next hour, students and former students came forward to tell their stories of discrimination at LSU, from aggressive incidents with fellow students calling them racially insensitive names to experiencing constant anxiety when dealing with campus police officers.
Throughout the protest, only two LSU Police officers could be seen, hanging back near a pathway to Middleton Library.
In response to the testimonies of discrimination, the #BlackoutLSU campaign leaders listed a number of goals for administration to address, including increasing the ratio of minority professionals on campus and asking campus leaders to "make timely statements" to condemn racism and injustice.
Organizers also cited a 2018-19 LSU Campus Climate Survey which found black students, employees and faculty "expressed feelings of fear on campus and discomfort due to comments based on race higher than other identified groups."
"We’ve had a burden on our backs for over 400 years," Crier said. "There’s certain things we want to change on campus to make ourselves feel more comfortable and accepted while we pay thousands of dollars to attend this school."