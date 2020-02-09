Authorities arrested at least 10 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brian Davis, 45, street address unavailable, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, possession of schedule 1 drugs, felon in possession of firearm and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- William Davis, 29, 1619 Stonegate Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and vehicular negligent injuring.
- Christopher Henderson, 35, 16436 Shetland Ave., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI.
- Sergio Hernandez, 29, 80189 Stump St., Walker, first-offense DWI, driving over median and reckless operation.
- Kendra Jones, 46, 12400 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Shane Knapp, 30, 1855 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, child restraint violation, and driver's license suspended.
- Deandre Louis, 22, 6865 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Antonio Lopez, 27, 2645 W. Lower Bloomington Road, Brazil, Indiana, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, and passing on the right.
- Rikki Smith, 29, 12924 Wallis Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and reckless operation.
- Alden Warren Jr., 40, 16430 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville, first-offense DWI.