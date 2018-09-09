Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the area of Victoria Drive and Calumet Street — less than half a mile from the scene of a shooting Saturday evening that left one person dead and another injured in what police believe was an armed robbery.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. confirmed that officers responded to the 3500 block of Victoria Drive.

Reports of a shooting came in around 10 p.m. Sunday.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, one in stable, one in critical condition.

More information to come.

