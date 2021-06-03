One person was pronounced dead after a shooting Thursday morning on Marque Ann Drive, officials said.
Baton Rouge police responded around 10 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of North Marque Ann Drive, a residential street between Florida Boulevard and South Choctaw Drive east of Sherwood Forest.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said one victim died on the scene. But he had no other information to offer for the time being.
A neighbor, who asked to withhold her name, said she saw four people arguing outside earlier and didn't think much of it. She said she went back inside her home for a while and that by the time she emerged again, police had descended on the block.
As morning turned into afternoon, police were collecting evidence markers — close to 20 of them — from the road.
By that point, according to one police officer, several people had been detained but no arrests made. BRPD said they're still unsure who fired the shots.
About 20 neighbors stood outside their homes to watch police conduct their preliminary investigation. Relatives of the victim were there, too, but declined to talk to reporters.
The shooting marks the fifth Baton Rouge homicide so far this week after four people were killed in Memorial Day shootings. Those included a triple homicide that left a toddler and two young men dead at a College Drive apartment when someone opened fire by the pool.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.