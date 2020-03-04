State Rep. Donna "Kathy" Edmonston, an Ascension Parish Republican, was arrested Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated after she rear ended another vehicle on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, court records show.

Edmonston, who works in the Ascension public schools, won election to the state House 88 seat last November, beating her opponent Brandon Trosclair by a small margin of votes.

She was driving south on Airline Highway at its intersection with Pecue Lane when the crash occurred, State Police wrote in her probable cause report. She was approaching the traffic light when it changed to green, and the vehicle in front of her had just started to move forward when she struck it from behind, according to the report.

Troopers noted she had a faint odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and "walked into traffic on the opposite side of the vehicle." She also had poor balance and failed standardized field sobriety tests, then submitted to a breathalyzer, which revealed her blood alcohol content was .143 — significantly over the legal limit of .08.

Edmonston was booked into jail on first-offense DWI and careless operation.