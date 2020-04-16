Baton Rouge Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia.
Jeannetta Jones was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday wearing a cream-colored, floral blouse and brown pants.
Jones was driving a 2011 gray Chevrolet Impala with a license tag of WPD754. Her vehicle was last seen eastbound on Hwy 190 near 4-H Club Road in Livingston Parish around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She may have been heading to the Roseland area.
Anyone who has seen Jones or who may know of her whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000.