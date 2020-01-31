Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ronald Adams, 32, 8850 Main Street, Zachary, first-offense DWI.
- William Bell, 36, 5011 Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and insurance required.
- Daniel Mejia, 31, 730 Donfield Street, Channelview, Texas, first-offense DWI, careless operation an driver's license required.
- Jerome Pitts, 35, 9175 S. Riveroaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.