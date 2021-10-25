One person was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge's Brookstown neighborhood late Monday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the victim — who was rushed from Port Royal Apartments to a hospital shortly before 9 p.m. — is expected to survive.
No other details of the incident were immediately available.
The Monday night shooting comes amid a surge of violence in East Baton Rouge that in the past week has seen a trio of murder-suicides, a beating death, a fatal stabbing and a young father getting gunned down in a hotel parking lot.