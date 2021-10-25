police bourbon street

FEBRUARY 2013

An argument ended in bloodshed in the 400 block of Bourbon Street at St. Louis St. The shooting on the Saturday before Mardi Gras on Feb. 9, 2013 wounded four people.

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One person was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge's Brookstown neighborhood late Monday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the victim — who was rushed from Port Royal Apartments to a hospital shortly before 9 p.m. — is expected to survive. 

No other details of the incident were immediately available.

The Monday night shooting comes amid a surge of violence in East Baton Rouge that in the past week has seen a trio of murder-suicides, a beating death, a fatal stabbing and a young father getting gunned down in a hotel parking lot. 

