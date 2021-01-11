GRAMERCY — A 41-year-old Baton Rouge man died after his pickup truck ran off Airline Highway and crashed into a St. James Parish bayou, Louisiana State Police said.
William Floyd drove off the highway north of La. 3274 near Gramercy, leaving the southbound lanes, crossing a median and the northbound lanes before hitting the water, troopers said in a statement.
The 2003 Ford F-150 became submerged in the bayou after the crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said.
The bayou runs parallel to Airline in the area of the crash. Some portions of the waterway along Airline are deep enough for a boat launch.
Floyd had fatal injuries and the St. James Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers said it remains unclear why Floyd's truck went off the highway or, due to the severity of the crash, whether he was wearing a seat belt.
A toxicology sample was taken from Floyd for the crash investigation, which continues, troopers said.