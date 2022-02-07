BR.glenoakshighbuildingmug.file282.file (copy)

Glen Oaks High School, seen Aug. 29, 2018 after classes were dismissed because of a water main break.

 ADVOCATE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

A gun was found in a 10th-grader's bag at Glen Oaks High School on Monday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

School administrators found the gun in the 16-year-old's bag, and deputies were called to the school around 8:15 a.m., according to a news release.

No threats were reported.

The teen was booked on counts of illegally carrying a firearm on school property. 

Students with information about this or any other reports of guns on school should notify a school administrator, call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000, or text "CS225" plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES.)

