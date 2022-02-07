A gun was found in a 10th-grader's bag at Glen Oaks High School on Monday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
School administrators found the gun in the 16-year-old's bag, and deputies were called to the school around 8:15 a.m., according to a news release.
No threats were reported.
The teen was booked on counts of illegally carrying a firearm on school property.
Students with information about this or any other reports of guns on school should notify a school administrator, call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000, or text "CS225" plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES.)